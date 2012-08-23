Drug supplies to EU crisis countries at risk, warn health analysts

Speculators are threatening the supply of medication to countries worst hit by the sovereign debt crisis, according to research by business analysts GlobalData.

GlobalData's report, published Wednesday (22 August) claimed that pharmacies in Greece and other South Mediterranean countries had cut drug prices in a bid to enable people to pay for their medicines.

But theprice-cuts had led to speculators and wholesalers buying up medicines at knock-down prices in one member state and ...