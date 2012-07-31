Ad
euobserver
The bigger the car, the better (Photo: avlxyz)

Analysis

Something is rotten in the state of Romania

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, BUCHAREST,

There is a saying in Romania: "Beautiful country, too bad it's inhabited." It is the kind of black humour Romanians developed during the dark years of Communist dictatorship, when they had given up hope anything will ever change.

Sadly, after travelling through the country for a week, one can witness a similar sense of hopelessness returning to Romanian society.

People are angry, upset, disappointed. They blame the politicians, whose main reason when taking up a post on local or...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Related articles

EU commission still 'very worried' about Romanian democracy
Romanian President: 'I survived a coup'
Romanians prepare for divisive referendum
The bigger the car, the better (Photo: avlxyz)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections