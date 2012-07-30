Ad
euobserver
Van Rompuy: among 11 senior EU officials stung by the operation (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Hackers stole Van Rompuy's emails

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hackers last summer raided the emails of EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy and 10 other senior officials.

The breach was exposed last week by a team of US academics and cyber security firms which has been tracking a hackers group known by two names - Comment and Byzantine Candor.

The US investigators, who asked to remain anonymous, showed computer logs detailin...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Hackers dump EU staff passwords and credit card details onto net
Cyber criminals steal millions from EU banks
Van Rompuy: among 11 senior EU officials stung by the operation (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections