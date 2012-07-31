Ad
Mario Draghi (r) is under fire for close ties with top bankers (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

ECB chief under scrutiny for alleged conflict of interest

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU ombudsman has launched an investigation into an alleged conflict of interest by European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi due to his membership in a club of top bankers, the Group of Thirty (G30).

"We received a complaint and sent a letter to the ECB. Now we are waiting for a reply," Gundi Gadesmann, spokeswoman for EU ombudsman Nikiforos Diamandouros was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The ECB also confirmed it received a request from the ombudsman and will respond in d...

