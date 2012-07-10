Ad
euobserver
Jean-Claude Juncker - to remain as eurogroup chief for another six months (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Euro-ministers agree outline for Spanish bank bailout

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Eurozone finance ministers late on Monday evening (9 July) agreed the broad outline of a bank bailout for Spain, with €30 billion to be made available by the end of the month.

The "political understanding" is to be formally agreed by 20 July - after going through necessary parliamentary ratification - with Spain's banking sector to go through an "overhaul" in return.

"We are convinced this conditionality will succeed in addressing the remaining weakness in the Spanish banking sect...

Green Economy

Green Economy
