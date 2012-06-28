Ad
"We are united in seeing the accession process as a vital framework for cooperation" (Photo: svenwerk)

The EU and Turkey: Stronger together

by 16 EU foreign ministers, Brussels,

At a time when the EU faces economic challenges and continuing instability in the Middle East, our relationship with Turkey matters more than ever.

Last week saw the 50th EU/Turkey Association Council, which demonstrated the need to work together to promote our shared prosperity, security and values.

In these tough economic times, increasing trade with Turkey offers opportunities for EU businesses. With a GDP growth rate of 8.5 percent last year, the second fastest in the G20 a...

