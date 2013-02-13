Traceability of goods must improve, says EU

Any non-food product sold in the EU must be traceable and labelled with the name and address of its manufacturer.
The rules are part of a larger safety and market surveillance package put forward on Wednesday (13 February) by the European Commission.
“There will be set harmonised rules as regards country-of-origin and also the names and address of the manufacturer who can be contacted in case something goes wrong,” Tonio Borg, the Maltese European commissioner for health, told re...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
