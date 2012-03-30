Ad
euobserver
Austrian minister Fekter (l) angered Juncker (r) to the extent that he cancelled a press conference (Photo: Council of European Union)

Juncker 'furious' with talkative Austrian minister

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, COPENHAGEN,

Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker in a fit of pique on Friday (30 March) cancelled a planned press conference to announce an increase in the eurozone firewall because the Austrian finance minister spilled the beans first.

Instead, he emailed a press release detailing the decision to increase the joint lending capacity of the two eurozone bail-out funds to €700 billion - the main decision that was expected out of the informal ministerial meeting.

"He was furious", one EU officia...

EU Political

