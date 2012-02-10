Tensions flare in Athens ahead of austerity vote

Anti-austerity protesters threw rocks and petrol bombs at police on Friday (10 february) in Syntagma Square outside parliament, wher MPs will on Sunday vote on new cuts.

The violence came after Greece's major trade unions launched a 48-hour general strike against the bill and some 10,000 unionists took the streets in mostly peaceful rallies.

The unions labelled the cuts - worth €3.2 billion - "the tombstone of Greek society."

The police trade union in a letter adressed to...