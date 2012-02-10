Ad
euobserver
Greek police unions have threatened to arrest EU and IMF officials (Photo: mkhalili)

Tensions flare in Athens ahead of austerity vote

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Anti-austerity protesters threw rocks and petrol bombs at police on Friday (10 february) in Syntagma Square outside parliament, wher MPs will on Sunday vote on new cuts.

The violence came after Greece's major trade unions launched a 48-hour general strike against the bill and some 10,000 unionists took the streets in mostly peaceful rallies.

The unions labelled the cuts - worth €3.2 billion - "the tombstone of Greek society."

The police trade union in a letter adressed to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Greek talks break off despite looming bankruptcy
Six days for Greece to secure bail-out
Greek police unions have threatened to arrest EU and IMF officials (Photo: mkhalili)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections