euobserver
Auditors have found too many errors in the EU books for 17 years in a row (Photo: Jorge Franganillo)

Britain, Sweden and Netherlands refuse to sign off EU accounts

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU finance ministers on Tuesday (21 February) rubberstamped the bloc's accounts for 2010, but Britain, Sweden and the Netherlands opposed the move, noting that auditors found too many errors for the seventeenth year in a row.

"In these challenging times, member states should uphold the same high standards for the EU budget as they would for national budgets. We should remember that national taxpayers stand behind the EU budget, and that's why we are calling for important and urgent im...

EU Political

EU Political
euobserver

