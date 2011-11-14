Finland drops veto against Schengen enlargement

Finland has dropped its veto against Bulgaria and Romania's accession to the border-free Schengen area next year, leaving the Netherlands as the only blocking country, Romanian foreign minister Teodor Baconschi said Monday (14 November).

"The government in Helsinki on Friday decided to support a two-phased entry of Romania and Bulgaria next year - first the air and sea borders in March and then a decision about the land borders in July," Baconschi told journalists after a two-hour meeti...