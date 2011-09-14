Heading towards a change of government in Denmark

If the trend in the opinion polls holds true, the leader of the Social Democrats, Helle Thorning-Schmidt, will be the new Danish prime minister on Thursday evening (15 September), when all the votes have been counted after an intense and hectic election campaign.

That will be the end of an unusual decade in Danish politics where tight immigration policies, the crisis of the controversial cartoons of the prophet Muhammed in the newspaper Morgenavisen Jyllands-Posten, and involvement in t...