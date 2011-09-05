Ad
Sunday's defeat for Merkel is expected to be repeated later this month (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Merkel in election setback amid discontent on euro-crisis

by Valentina Pop,

The opposition Social Democrats have won the regional elections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the home state of German chancellor Angela Merkel, whose popularity is dwindling amid growing discontent over the euro-crisis and the Greek bailouts.

Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) won 23.1 percent of the vote in the north-eastern state on Sunday (4 September), down from 28.8 percent in 2006, while her junior coalition party, the Liberal Free Democrats (FDP) plummeted to 2.7 percent, be...

