Tymoshenko to EU: I fear for my safety in prison

Embattled former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko has told EUobserver that Ukraine's current administration is so rotten she is afraid of being killed while she is in prison.

She spoke out in a written statement sent shortly before Kiev's appeal court on Friday (12 August) rejected her request for bail.

Asked by this website if she fears for her personal safety, she said: "Of course I do. I am aware of the Stalinist saying that you ge...