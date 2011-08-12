Tymoshenko to EU: I fear for my safety in prison

Embattled former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko has told EUobserver that Ukraine's current administration is so rotten she is afraid of being killed while she is in prison.
She spoke out in a written statement sent shortly before Kiev's appeal court on Friday (12 August) rejected her request for bail.
Asked by this website if she fears for her personal safety, she said: "Of course I do. I am aware of the Stalinist saying that you ge...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
