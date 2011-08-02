Ad
euobserver
The EU has asked for a proper investigation into the Magnitsky case at recent summits (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Russia dashes EU hopes in high-profile murder probe

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Russian interior ministry has rubbished the findings of a special probe into the alleged murder of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky despite EU appeals for due process in the high-profile case.

Investigator Boris Kibis from the Russian interior ministry in a letter dated 14 July 2011 and sent to Magnitsky's former employers, the UK-based investment firm Hermitage Capital, said the findings of a so-called Human Rights Council probe into the case are of no value.

"From the information ci...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

