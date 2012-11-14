Ad
euobserver
Troubled Spanish banks like Bankia would come under ECB supervision (Photo: Carlos Blanco)

Ministers at odds on banking supervision

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

Finance ministers on Tuesday (13 November) remained at odds over how to include non-euro countries in a planned banking supervision scheme for the eurozone, making a 1 January deadline increasingly unlikely.

Sweden led the charge against the plan tabled by the EU commission, which is aimed at setting up a new supervisory body within the European Central Bank and gradually extending its oversight on the 6,000 banks in the eurozone.

At the core of the problem is how to include the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

IMF: politics could wreck EU bank union plan
EU bank supervision to come to life next year
Troubled Spanish banks like Bankia would come under ECB supervision (Photo: Carlos Blanco)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections