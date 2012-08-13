Ad
Westerwelle: latest addition to chorus of pro-referendum voices in Germany (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU referendum idea gains momentum in Germany

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle on Sunday (12 August) became the latest in a line of politicians calling for a referendum on handing over more powers to Brussels as part of a new EU constitution.

"I hope that we have a real European constitution and that there will also be a referendum on it," he told the Sunday edition of Germany's biggest-circulation newspaper, Bild.

The idea to hold a referendum on what Chancellor Angela Merkel sees as the only way out of the crisis -...

