euobserver
The commission called on member states to bring forward public infrastructure projects (Photo: Wikipedia)

Public works to drive new spending, says EU executive

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission wants the European Investment Bank and member states to back stimulus measures on public works and infrastructure projects in a bid to kick-start the European economy.

In a paper released earlier this week (31 July) on the EU construction sector, the commission called on member states to bring forward public infrastructure projects.

It also encouraged governments to put in place tax incentives and financial support including low VAT and interest rates and ...

Green Economy

