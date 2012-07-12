Ad
Commission set for fresh collision course over Acta copy-cat clauses

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission is set for another intellectual property rights clash with MEPs, after leaked documents revealed that proposals from the rejected counterfeit treaty Acta had been included in a draft trade agreement between the EU and Canada.

EU and Canadian officials started negotiations on a bi-lateral trade agreement (CETA) in November 2009 and are expected to reach a final agreement before the end of the year. Like Acta, the trade deal is being drafted in secret, and would re...

