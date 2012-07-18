Ad
Progress reports on Bulgaria and Romania highlight outstanding issues on judicial reform, fight against corruption and organised crime. (Photo: Scott*)

Romania and Bulgaria continue to flout rule of law

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Contract killings in Bulgaria and a direct affront to the rule of law in Romania are some of the major concerns underlined by the European Commission in its progress reports adopted on Wednesday (July 18).

The Commission said overall both countries have made some progress but neither have fully met their respective benchmarks nor entirely produced convincing results in areas of judicial reform, fight against corruption and organised crime.

Romania and Bulgaria lagging behind on reforms
