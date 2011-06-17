Ad
EU recovery from debt crisis 'vital' to Chinese interests

by Leigh Phillips,

Ahead of a visit to Europe by the Chinese premier, Wen Jiabao, Beijing declared Europe's recovery from its debt woes to be in the country's own interest.

"Whether the European economy can recover and whether some European economies can overcome their hardships and escape crisis, is vitally important for us," deputy foreign minister told reporters, according to local press reports.

Next week, from 24-28 June, Wen is to visit the UK, Germany and Hungary, the latter of which holds th...

Will China come to the rescue again? (Photo: Proggie)

