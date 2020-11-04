Trump doing well in US election nail-biter

Europeans hoping to wake up to news that US Republican Party president Donald Trump was on his way out would be disappointed on Wednesday (4 November).

By 7.30AM Brussels time, the pro-European Democratic Party contender, Joe Biden, had a slim lead, with 224 out of the 270 votes in the so-called Electoral College that he needed to win, while Trump had 213.

But that was a bit of an illusion.

Biden had won in Democratic Party strongholds, such as California and New York Stat...