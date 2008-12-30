Ad
euobserver
The EU meeting is taking place in the last 24 hours of the French presidency (Photo: French presidency of the EU)

EU foreign ministers to meet over Gaza violence

EU & the World
by Elitsa Vucheva,

EU foreign ministers are to meet in Paris on Tuesday (30 December) evening to discuss the escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip, the French EU presidency has said.

The meeting will aim to "examine urgently the situation in the Middle East, in light of the recent events," and look into "the European Union's contribution to solving the current crisis, in liaison with the efforts of the international community," the French communique reads.

The options EU ministers will discuss in...

EU & the World
EU & the World
euobserver

