EU foreign ministers to meet over Gaza violence

EU foreign ministers are to meet in Paris on Tuesday (30 December) evening to discuss the escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip, the French EU presidency has said.
The meeting will aim to "examine urgently the situation in the Middle East, in light of the recent events," and look into "the European Union's contribution to solving the current crisis, in liaison with the efforts of the international community," the French communique reads.
The options EU ministers will discuss in...
