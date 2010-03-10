Ad
Trade and economy issues are among the topics up for discussion (Photo: EUobserver)

Barroso to visit China next month

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and a number other commissioners are set to visit China next month, although the exact timing is still undecided.

EU officials confirmed the scheduled visit on Wednesday (10 March), with economy, trade, energy and climate issues among the topics up for discussion.

Mr Barroso is set to meet with Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao, while other commissioners will meet with their respective counterparts.

EU trade chief Karel De Gucht ...

