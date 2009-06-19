EU leaders urge Iran to halt violence

EU leaders on Friday (19 June) asked Iranian authorities to show restraint against protesters contesting the re-election of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

"The authorities should refrain from the use of force against peaceful demonstrations," the EU heads of state and government said in a statement. "[We] urge the Iranian authorities to ensure that all Iranians are granted the right to assemble and to express themselves peacefully."

The softly-worded language avoided strong conde...