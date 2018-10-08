EU offers to help find killer of Bulgarian journalist

EU commissioners voiced "shock" and pledged help after the killing, at the weekend, of a Bulgarian journalist who reported on alleged fraud in European funds.

"Again a courageous journalist falls in the fight for truth and against corruption," European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans said.

"I will follow closely the investigation and offer help by EU agencies, if needed," EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova said.

They spoke after Viktoria Marinova, a 30-year ol...