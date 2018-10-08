Ad
Condolence page on TVN.bg website (Photo: tvn.bg)

EU offers to help find killer of Bulgarian journalist

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU commissioners voiced "shock" and pledged help after the killing, at the weekend, of a Bulgarian journalist who reported on alleged fraud in European funds.

"Again a courageous journalist falls in the fight for truth and against corruption," European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans said.

"I will follow closely the investigation and offer help by EU agencies, if needed," EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova said.

They spoke after Viktoria Marinova, a 30-year ol...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

