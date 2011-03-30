Russian decision boosts Moldova's EU entry prospects

Russia has said it is ready to dismantle Cold War-era arms dumps in Moldova, raising the prospect of an end to the Transniestria conflict and boosting Moldova's chances of future EU accession.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov made the offer on the three ammunitions depots located in the disputed Moldovan region of Transniestria during talks with Moldova's foreign minister Iurie Leanca in Moscow on Tuesday (29 March).

"We see absolutely the same final aim: a special status f...