EU unlikely to impose Ukraine sanctions

Ukrainian opposition leaders have called for EU sanctions on President Viktor Yanukovych after police violence, but the Union is unlikely to respond.

The crackdown came at about 4am local time in Kiev on Saturday (30 November), a few hours after Yanukovych told EU leaders in Vilnius that he will not sign an association treaty.

So-called Berkut riot police attacked a small crowd of pro-EU protesters in the city centre.

Video footage shows them beating young women with rubbe...