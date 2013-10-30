Europeans spy just as much, US intelligence chiefs say

US intelligence chiefs told Congress on Tuesday (29 October) that European allies gather data for them and that they also try to spy on top leaders.

The snap hearing was organised amid diplomatic rifts with France, Germany and Spain after documents leaked by intelligence whistleblower Edward Snowden revealed the US is mass-snooping on EU citizens and tapping the mobile phone of Chancellor Angela Merkel and 34 other world leaders.

General Keith Alexander, head of the National Secur...