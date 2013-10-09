Parliament endorses controversial EU flight rules

The European Parliament on Wednesday (9 October) endorsed a draft bill on shorter flight hours for pilots, despite criticism that the new rules could actually increase fatigue and pose risks to passengers.

The result - 387 votes in favour, 281 against and 66 abstention - came as something of a surprise , as MEPs in the transport committee last week voted against the bill and said the commission should take it back to the drawing board.

Under the new law, which harmonises a patchwo...