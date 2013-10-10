WTO to decide on 'illegal' Russian car tax

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) will decide later this month whether to set up an arbitration panel on what the EU has described as an "illegal measure" by Russia against the bloc's car industry.
Speaking with journalists in Brussels on Thursday (10 October), John Clancy, the commission's trade spokesman, said that the EU executive had "been left with no other choice but to pursue WTO arbitration" in response to a measure he described as "a clear discrimination against EU motor vehic...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.