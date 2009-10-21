Ad
Swedish finance minister Anders Borg (centre) struggled to get EU states to agree on Tuesday (Photo: Swedish Presidency)

Ministers fail to agree on climate financing

by Andrew Willis,

Discord reigned supreme at a meeting of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg on Tuesday (20 October), with the most notable failure in the area of climate financing.

The Swedish EU presidency had hoped to reach an agreement on individual member state contributions towards a EU pot of funding, destined to help developing countries tackle climate change.

"It is a disappointing outcome, that we weren't able to reach an agreement," said Swedish finance minister Anders Borg after the m...

