Pro-EU coalition forms in Moldova

Moldova's Democratic Party, kingmakers after the country's November general election, has announced it is to join with two centrist parties to support a pro-EU coalition and block the Communist Party from taking power.
The new coalition, christened the Alliance for European Integration, brings together the Liberal Democrats of Prime Minister Vlad Filat and the Liberals, breaking the parliamentary deadlock resulting from the 28 November ballot, which had failed to produce a majority....
