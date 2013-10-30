EU urges Georgia not to jail Saakashvili

The EU has urged Georgia not to prosecute its outgoing President, Mikheil Saakashvili, on the eve of an EU summit.

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso said in Brussels alongside Saakashvili on Tuesday (29 October): "It's in the interests of Georgia and all Georgians to solve political problems by political means, for example, elections, and not in the courts."

He added: "We expect Georgia to honour its obligations, such as ensuring that the courts operate free of politic...