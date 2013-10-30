Ad
Saakashvili (l) with Barroso in Brussels on Tuesday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU urges Georgia not to jail Saakashvili

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has urged Georgia not to prosecute its outgoing President, Mikheil Saakashvili, on the eve of an EU summit.

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso said in Brussels alongside Saakashvili on Tuesday (29 October): "It's in the interests of Georgia and all Georgians to solve political problems by political means, for example, elections, and not in the courts."

He added: "We expect Georgia to honour its obligations, such as ensuring that the courts operate free of politic...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

