euobserver
EU parliament: A quiet week ahead, with officials' kids off school and most MEPs visiting national constituents (Photo: FallacyFilms)

Brussels takes post-summit nap this WEEK

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Brussels faces a quiet week after last Thursday and Friday's summit debates on spying, innovation and migration.

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso will meet the outgoing Georgian President, Mikhail Saakashvili, in the EU capital on Tuesday (29 October).

The event comes amid fears Georgia will put him on trial for corruption when his immunity lapses, creating a bad atmosphere ahead of the initialling of an EU-Georgia association pact in November.

The commission i...



Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.



euobserver

