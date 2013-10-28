Brussels takes post-summit nap this WEEK

Brussels faces a quiet week after last Thursday and Friday's summit debates on spying, innovation and migration.

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso will meet the outgoing Georgian President, Mikhail Saakashvili, in the EU capital on Tuesday (29 October).

The event comes amid fears Georgia will put him on trial for corruption when his immunity lapses, creating a bad atmosphere ahead of the initialling of an EU-Georgia association pact in November.

The commission i...