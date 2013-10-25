Merkel: EU vote not decisive on commission President

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has poured cold water on hopes the European Commission President candidate of the most popular political party after next year's EU election will automatically get the post.

"I don't see any automaticity between top candidates and the filling of posts," said Merkel on Friday (25 October) in Brussels.

"The treaty says that it should be taken into account. Otherwise the commission president will be voted by the parliament based on a proposal by the [E...