Merkel spy row unlikely to speed up EU data law

An MEPs' gamble to get quick agreement on new data protection laws is likely to fail, EU sources say.

Euro deputies steering the data protection regulation through the parliament decided to skip a plenary debate and to vote on Monday (21 October) to kick start negotiations with member states as soon as possible.

“The ball is now in the court of member state governments' to agree a position and start negotiations,” said German Green Jan Phillip Albrecht, the rapporteur, after Mond...