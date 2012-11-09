Twelve EU countries likely to back Palestine's UN bid

Palestine can count on about 12 Yes votes by EU countries when it tries to upgrade its UN status, in a move expected later this month.
EU foreign affairs spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told EUobserver on Thursday (8 November) that foreign ministers will discuss the subject at a regular meeting in Brussels on 19 November.
She added: "The EU maintains that negotiations remain the best way forward to resolve the Middle East peace process."
A senior EU diplomat told this website t...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
