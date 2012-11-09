Twelve EU countries likely to back Palestine's UN bid

Palestine can count on about 12 Yes votes by EU countries when it tries to upgrade its UN status, in a move expected later this month.

EU foreign affairs spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told EUobserver on Thursday (8 November) that foreign ministers will discuss the subject at a regular meeting in Brussels on 19 November.

She added: "The EU maintains that negotiations remain the best way forward to resolve the Middle East peace process."

A senior EU diplomat told this website t...