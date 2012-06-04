Russia to EU: Stay out of Syria, back off on Gazprom

Vladimir Putin has made clear that he will not budge an inch on Syria ahead of an EU-Russia summit.
Speaking in separate press events in Berlin and Paris on Friday (1 June), the Russian leader ruled out lifting his UN Security Council veto on economic sanctions or military action against Syrian President Bashar Assad.
He also blamed civilian deaths on opposition forces and denied that Russia is selling arms to Damascus.
"Russia does not provide weapons that could be used i...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.