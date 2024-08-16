Ad
euobserver
Ethiopia is one of a group of countries requesting extra time to comply with the EU's new deforestation law (Photo: Taylor Flowe)

UK urged to table deforestation bill despite concerns about EU law

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Keir Starmer’s UK government is coming under pressure from retailers to introduce a British version of the EU’s new regulation on deforestation — despite continued concerns that the EU law could shut out smallholder farmers and producers. 

The Retail Soy Group (RSG), which includes supermarket giants ret...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Africa scrambles to comply with new EU due diligence rules
EU's carbon border tax will hurt developing country SMEs
EU deforestation law could hit smallest African farmers hardest
Ethiopia is one of a group of countries requesting extra time to comply with the EU's new deforestation law (Photo: Taylor Flowe)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

StakeholderBook ReviewAnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections