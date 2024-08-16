UK urged to table deforestation bill despite concerns about EU law

Keir Starmer’s UK government is coming under pressure from retailers to introduce a British version of the EU’s new regulation on deforestation — despite continued concerns that the EU law could shut out smallholder farmers and producers.
The Retail Soy Group (RSG), which includes supermarket giants ret...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.