EU-sponsored report says Georgia started 2008 war

Georgia started the 2008 war with Russia by illegally attacking the town of Tskhinvali, a major EU-sponsored report has concluded.

"There is the question of whether the use of force by Georgia in South Ossetia, beginning with the shelling of Tskhinvali during the night of 7/8 August, was justifiable under international law. It was not," the study says.

"The [EU-sponsored] mission is not in a position to consider as sufficiently substantiated the Georgian claim concerning a large-...