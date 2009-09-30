Ad
The initial Georgian assault was illegal and disproportionate, the study said (Photo: Nir Nußbaum)

EU-sponsored report says Georgia started 2008 war

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Georgia started the 2008 war with Russia by illegally attacking the town of Tskhinvali, a major EU-sponsored report has concluded.

"There is the question of whether the use of force by Georgia in South Ossetia, beginning with the shelling of Tskhinvali during the night of 7/8 August, was justifiable under international law. It was not," the study says.

"The [EU-sponsored] mission is not in a position to consider as sufficiently substantiated the Georgian claim concerning a large-...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

