euobserver
Mattis (c) spoke of a new "political reality" in the US (Photo: defense.gov)

US urges Europe to spend more on Nato

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US has threatened to reduce its involvement in Nato if Europeans did not spend more on their militaries. It also criticised Russia, amid confusion on Trump's foreign policy.

US defence chief Jim Mattis issued the warning after a meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels on Wednesday (15 February).

“I owe it to you to give you clarity on the political reality in the United States … America will meet its responsibilities, but if your nations do not want to see America moder...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mattis (c) spoke of a new "political reality" in the US (Photo: defense.gov)

EU & the World

