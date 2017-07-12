EU and Ukraine celebrate ties, as war rumbles on

Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko will celebrate ever-closer Western ties with EU officials in Kiev on Wednesday (12 July) amid a backdrop of ongoing Russian aggression.

Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker, representing the European Council and European Commission, will hand Poroshenko a letter notifying Ukraine that the EU has completed ratification of a political and trade pact.

The treaty aims to align Ukraine’s economy with the single market.

It became a geopolitical s...