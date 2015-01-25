EU threatens more Russia sanctions after Mariupol attack

The EU has threatened to impose more sanctions on Russia following its new offensive in south-east Ukraine.

EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini on Saturday (24 January) said “further escalation … would inevitably lead to a further grave deterioration of relations”.

Her communique spoke of “offensives by Russia-backed separatists”, adding, “I call therefore openly upon Russia to use its considerable influence over separatist leaders and to stop any form of military, poli...