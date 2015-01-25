Ad
Lenin in Mariupol. Markov said EU would 'lift all sanctions … in exchange for not taking Kiev' (Photo: Andreas Kontokanis)

EU threatens more Russia sanctions after Mariupol attack

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has threatened to impose more sanctions on Russia following its new offensive in south-east Ukraine.

EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini on Saturday (24 January) said “further escalation … would inevitably lead to a further grave deterioration of relations”.

Her communique spoke of “offensives by Russia-backed separatists”, adding, “I call therefore openly upon Russia to use its considerable influence over separatist leaders and to stop any form of military, poli...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

