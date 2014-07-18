Ad
Israeli soldiers on patrol in occupied Hebron, West Bank (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

Time for EU to put real pressure on Israel

by Nurit Peled-Elhanan, JERUSALEM,

Times are very rough for both Israeli and Palestinian families. The death toll in Gaza currently stands at some 240 people, of whom dozens are children. Three Israeli teenagers were kidnapped and murdered in the West Bank. A Palestinian youth from Jerusalem was burned alive by Jewish extremists.

Dangerous and violent racism against Arab Israeli citizens encouraged by Israeli ministers and parliament members leads to riots in the streets, breeds aggression and severe discrimination agai...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

