Georgia moves ahead, but consequences of war remain to be dealt with

In August 2008, thousand of Russian troops and armour rolled into Georgia, as Russian aviation pounded the country's military, infrastructural and civilian targets.

Four years on, Georgia stands strong in asserting its identity as a liberal, democratic state, its economy is surging ahead and the government is working hard to take care of people displaced during the conflict.

Our friends stood by us in 2008. We need their support still so that those residing in 20 percent of our ...