EU verdict on Afghan poll faces objections

While the EU has praised Afghanistan for its conduct of last week's presidential election, Abdullah Abdullah, the main challenger to the country's incumbent president, said the poll had been rigged in favour of Hamid Karzai.

The official results of the vote held last Thursday are only to be released on 3 September, but the EU's chief election observer, Philippe Morillon, told journalists on Saturday (22 August) that while the poll could not be seen as entirely "free" due to widespread v...