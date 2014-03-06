Crimea 'votes' to join Russia as EU leaders meet

MPs in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea region said it should become part of Russia as EU leaders arrived for an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday (6 March).

The decree by the devolved parliament said the territory and its people should “enter into the Russian Federation with the rights of a subject of the Russian Federation.”

Its first deputy prime minister, Rustam Temirgaliev, also told Russian media that a referendum on the move will take place in 10 days’ time, on 16 ...