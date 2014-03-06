Ad
The Livadia Palace in Yalta, Crimea, where British, US, and Soviet leaders decided Europe's post-WWII borders at a meeting in 1945 (Photo: thisisbossi)

Crimea 'votes' to join Russia as EU leaders meet

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

MPs in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea region said it should become part of Russia as EU leaders arrived for an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday (6 March).

The decree by the devolved parliament said the territory and its people should “enter into the Russian Federation with the rights of a subject of the Russian Federation.”

Its first deputy prime minister, Rustam Temirgaliev, also told Russian media that a referendum on the move will take place in 10 days’ time, on 16 ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

