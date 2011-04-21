Ad
Shanghai: EU firms feel shut out from Chinese infrastructure projects (Photo: stuck_in_customs)

Study: EU firms shut out of $1 trillion Chinese market

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A new study has reinforced longstanding concerns that foreign companies are being denied access to China's vast public procurement market, valued at roughly $1 trillion.

The report by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China on Wednesday (20 April) said "fragmented, inconsistent, and unevenly implemented" rules surrounding bidding processes were acting as de facto barriers to the firms.

While some improvements have been made, the nationwide application of Chinese bidding ...

