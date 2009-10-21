Ad
euobserver
Wen Jiabao is due to represent the Chinese side at the summit (Photo: European Commission)

EU-China summit set for 30 November

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

This year's second EU-China summit looks set to be held on 30 November in the Chinese city of Nanjing according to comments made by an EU official in Beijing on Tuesday (20 October).

Chinese diplomats in Brussels confirmed the meeting would take place at the end of November but declined to comment on the exact date.

As at the May summit held in Prague, tackling the economic crisis looks set to dominate the agenda of the upcoming meeting, with climate change also taking a promine...

euobserver

